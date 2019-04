A woman is recovering from burn injuries after a grease fire consumed her home in Greenup County.

Officials with Greenup County 911 say the fire happened on Mullins Street in Flatwoods Sunday afternoon.

They say the home took on heavy damage to the back of the home.

The Flatwoods Fire Chief says a woman was transported with second and third degree burns to her feet and lower legs.

She is now recovering in a local hospital.

It is unknown if the home is a total loss.