Woman injured in hit and run

Updated: Fri 8:41 AM, Mar 06, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WSAZ) -- A woman was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car on Grant Street Friday morning.

Charleston police tell us it happened during a police pursuit around 7:30 A.M.

They say officers tried to pull a car over for a traffic stop and instead, the driver took off, eventually hitting a woman while speeding.

Officers are still looking for the driver.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

