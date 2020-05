Metro dispatchers tell WSAZ a woman had to jump out of her car early Friday morning in the Dunbar area after finding a snake in her vehicle.

The incident happened just after 5:00 a.m. in the 100 block of Oak Street in Dunbar, W.Va.

Dispatchers say her car rolled down a hill.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The incident was clear by 6:00 a.m. Friday.

