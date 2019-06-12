Woman jumps through car window to stop thief at gas pump

Some thieves rolled up on the wrong woman outside of Atlanta.

A woman outside of Atlanta jumped through her car window to stop a would-be thief. (Source: WSB/Cox/Princess/CNN)

The woman – who asked to be referred to only by her first name, Princess – was pumping gas at a Texaco station in College Park, Georgia, when a car pulled up beside her.

“As soon as I see his door cracked, I was already jumping in my car,” she said.

Video from Sunday night shows Princess pumping gas as she watches a passenger in the car jump out and try to get into her car.

“It was mind-blowing,” she said. “I just couldn’t believe he was doing this. I’m standing here!”

Princess quickly jumps through her car door window to fend off the would-be thief, scraping her face in the process.

But she was way too quick for the thief, who rushed back to his own car, which then drove off.

Princess said she’d heard about these “slider” crimes before, in which criminals target people pumping gas.

“They always ride in two,” she said. “One car is supposed to distract you while either they get your purse or they get your car.”

She shared her story because she wants other people to be aware, so they don’t become victims.

“Nobody wants anything taken from them,” she said. “No matter if you have insurance or not, that’s just a big inconvenience.”

Copyright 2019 WSB via CNN. All rights reserved.