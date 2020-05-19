Woman killed in car crash

Charges are pending against a man after a crash killed a young woman Monday.

Lewis County Sheriff, Johnny Bivens, says the two car crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Monday on the AA Highway about nine miles west of Vanceburg, Kentucky.

Biven tells WSAZ Jessica Lynn Tumlin was heading westbound when a pickup truck heading eastbound reportedly hydroplaned and crashed into Tumlin's 2020 Toyota Corolla.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage.

Sheriff Bivens says alcohol is also suspected as a contributing factor in the crash.

Tumlin and two passengers in her car were taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville, Kentucky.

Tumlin passed away shortly after she was taken to the hospital.

The other two passengers were transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington with multiple injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to Meadowview Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

Charges are pending against the driver of the pickup truck.

The crash is under investigation.

