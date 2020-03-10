Woman killed in hit-and-run incident

A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle Monday night in the Hilltop area of Fayette County, West Virginia.
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman died after being struck by a vehicle late Monday night in a hit-and-run incident in the Hilltop area, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says.

Brandi Jo Miller, 28, of Hilltop, died after being taken to a local hospital.

Deputies say the incident happened around 11:20 p.m. on Legend’s Highway. They say the driver sped north toward Oak Hill just after Miller was struck.

According to a sheriff’s department news release, investigators are speaking with possible witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-574-3590.

 