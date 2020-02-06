Woman leads officers on a chase in a stolen car

A vehicle left idling Wednesday afternoon gave a woman a golden opportunity to steal it, according to police.

Morgan L. Corbett, of Columbus, Ohio will face felony grand larceny and felony fleeing with reckless indifference after jumping into a vehicle left running on Kanawha Terrace.

Police say when she drove away she almost ran over the vehicle's owner who had just finished paying for work that had been done to their car.

According to officers, Corbett crashed into at least one car near Route 60 while traveling at about 50 miles per hour.

St. Albans officers caught up with Corbett in Jefferson, West Virginia when she hit their cruisers several times.

Police say the short chase ended when Corbett drove onto a curb and spun around into the opposite direction of traffic. At that time, officers along with West Virginia State Police boxed the vehicle in.

The stolen vehicle along with several police cruisers suffered damage during the incident.

Corbett is currently in the hospital on a non-related issues. Once she is released she will be arraigned.

Keep clicking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

