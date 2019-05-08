Woman missing from Dunbar area of Kanawha County

Investigators need your help finding a woman who has been missing since from the Dunbar area for nearly two weeks.

Catherine Moore, 29, was actually reported missing Tuesday by her family, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say Moore is 5 feet 4 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has long brown hair and green eyes. She goes by the nickname “Cat.”

Investigators say Moore is known to frequent homes along Stover Road and surrounding areas near Dunbar.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

They also can be submitted by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, on the department’s website at www.kanawhasheriff.us or through its Facebook page.

