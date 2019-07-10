Woman pleads guilty to attempting to defraud father's estate

A woman from Sissonville has pleaded guilty to attempting to defraud her father's estate.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney in Kanawha County, 53-year-old Tina Smith presented a false will to the Kanawha County Office of the Fiduciary Supervisor shortly after her father died.

A valid 2006 will had previously been presented to the Fiduciary Supervisor.

According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, the differences between the two wills were significant.

The will Smith prepared left the entire estate to her, rather than between her and her brothers equally.

Investigation shows the execution of the will was not witnessed and that the notarization of the affidavit was falsely made by Ronald Williams of Cross Lanes.

Williams has been convicted of improper acts by a notary and his license has been revoked.

Smith pleaded guilty to a Frasier plea, meaning she admitted to the state of West Virginia that there was sufficient evidence to convict her.

She received probation.