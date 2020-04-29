Woman recovers after weeks of having COVID-19

Lameesha McNeil has recovered from COVID-19 and is spending the last days of her quarantine in her Teays Valley home.

McNeil said she did not think she had the deadly virus, even as her symptoms rapidly got worse. She went to the doctor for another health problem, only to learn what she thought was a really bad case of bronchitis was actually the coronavirus.

"I was scared," McNeil said of getting the positive test result. "I think I was more so in denial as first. I even asked my doctor on the phone, I said ‘are y’all making this up because this is not for real. No, I do not have that.’"

McNeil said she did not want to go to the doctor for her illness because of the stigma surrounding getting COVID-19. After recovering, she wishes she had gotten medical attention much sooner to shorten the virus length and ease the symptoms.

"The hospital could have probably gave me some oxygen or something that could have helped me through it," McNeil said. "But (I didn't) because of me not wanting the stigma on me that you got the corona."

The symptoms included breathing problems, tiredness, body aches and loss of smell and taste, McNeil said.

"I ate a whole lemon and it did not bother me," McNeil said. "I could not taste it. I did not have a reaction to it other than my eyes watering and things like that, but I couldn’t taste it."

She said it was more of a mental battle to keep a will to live as her body fought off the virus. McNeil said she was not even able to talk on the phone with her parents and needed her daughter to bring food to her bedroom.

"You do not have to be ashamed if you do have these symptoms, you don’t have to go through that alone," McNeil said. "Had I gone to the doctor that first week, I may have recovered a whole lot quicker."

As West Virginia begins to reopen, McNeil will be allowed to leave her house but said she plans to continue social distancing, including wearing a mask. She said she did those same things before getting the virus but said everyone needs to participate to stop the spread to more people.

"We still need to take precautions of protecting ourselves and protecting others while the states and while the country is going to start opening back up," McNeil said.