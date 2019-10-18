Woman reported isisng from Logan County

West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing woman from Logan County.

Ashley Mullins, 34, was last seen Thursday, October 10 in the Mitchell Heights area of Logan County, driving towards Chapmanville.

Troopers say Mullins drives a gray 2005 Chevy Equinox, which was found abandoned in Boone County on Wednesday, October 16.

She has green eyes and brown hair. Troopers say she is about 5'9" and 185 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white Affliction t-shirt, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

If you see Mullins or have any information about the case, call 304-792-7200.