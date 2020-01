The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Officers say Destinee Suzette Jarrett, 27, of Hurricane disappeared mid-December of 2019.

They say while Jarrett is from Hurricane she is known to frequent Charleston, Dunbar, and St. Albans.

She has brown hair, weighs around 140 pounds and stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 30-348-8111.