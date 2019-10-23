Woman reported missing in Kanawha County

A missing person case that has consumed a family for months is now under investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say Jessica Fields, 28, of Charleston, last spoke to her family on Aug. 28.

They say the delay in reporting Fields missing may have happened due to Fields’ cell phone allegedly being stolen earlier in August. Deputies say Fields was not always in contact with her family.

Investigators say Fields tends to spend time in Charleston, as well as the Cross Lanes area. Deputies and other law enforcement officers spent Wednesday looking for Fields at places she was know to frequent.

Fields is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She has a tattoo on her chest of lettering and designs.

Anyone with information about Fields’ whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 304-357-0169 or their local 911 agency.

