Woman saves life of customer choking at restaurant

Have you ever faced an emergency that required CPR? Would you be able to step in and help?

Kelsey Seibert, a server at Texas Roadhouse, saved a woman's life when she began choking at the restaurant. The two appeared on Studio 3 to talk about the emotional, life-changing day.

Kelsey Seibert, a server at Texas Roadhouse, found herself in that scary situation when a customer started choking then stopped breathing.

"I knew what I had to do at that point," said Seibert.

Seibert and the woman she saved joined Katie and Sarah on Studio 3 to talk about the emotional, life-changing day.