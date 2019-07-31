Woman sentenced for third-offense DUI while license revoked

A woman who pleaded guilty earlier this month to third-offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol was sentenced Wednesday to one to three years in prison, the Kanawha County Prosecutor's Office says.

Brittani Ciara Rose, 28, who appeared in Kanawha County Circuit, also was sentenced to pay a $3,000 fine.

Rose had pleaded guilty July 9 to third-offense driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Investigators say the most recent incident happened in December 2018. Rose’s two prior convictions for driving while license revoked for DUI was in 2013 and 2017.

Rose remains in custody without bond in the South Central Regional Jail.

