Woman sentenced to prison for storing grandmother's remains in container

A woman accused of storing her grandmother's remains in a plastic container, while still cashing her social security checks, has been sentence to prison.

Prosecutors in Dayton, Ohio say Stacie Lauhon-Wheeler, 46, from Huntington will spend the next 21 months in prison for gross abuse of a corpse and grand theft.

In November 2019, Lauhon-Wheeler was arrested in Huntington after he grandmother's remains were found in a freezer of a home in Dayton in January. For our coverage then, click here.

Mary Alice Lauhon, originally from Boyd County, Ky, was 89 when she died.

Prosecutors say Lauhon-Wheeler had moved back to West Virginia after her grandmother's death, but left the remains behind.

In addition to the prison time, Lauhon-Wheeler will have to pay $27,000 in restitution to the Social Security Administration.