Woman seriously injured in ATV crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious ATV crash that happened late Friday night in Jackson County.

Troopers said the single ATV crash happened on Four Mile Road near the intersection of Courtney McCoy Road.

Mary Garber, 27, of Oak Hill, was driving the ATV on the road and lost control, according to a police release. Garber overturned the ATV, went off the road and into a ditch.

Troopers said Garber was not wearing a helmet or any other safety equipment and they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Saint Mary's Medical Center after being treated on scene by Jackson County EMS.

The Highway Patrol is reminding people that ATV's are not safe to drive on the road and to never drink and drive.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

