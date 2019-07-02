Woman temporarily released from jail arrested on child abuse charges

A Kanawha County woman arrested after an attack is back behind bars for allegedly attacking another person. This time, investigators say it was her own child.

Jillian Malcolm was arrested Monday after investigators said she slammed her child on the roadway on Watson Avenue in the Shrewsbury area of Kanawha County. Once her son was on the ground, investigators say she punched and kicked him.

Kanawha County deputies said she also tried to stab her husband with a screwdriver and punched him in the face.

Neighbors like William Hodge are feeling frustrated about the incident, especially because Malcolm physically fought and injured Hodge's wife and mother a few years ago.

"It's scary because who knows what else she could do?" Hodge said.

Hodge said this repeat offense could have been avoided had the court system kept Malcolm behind bars.

"We have to use our expenses to get an attorney to represent us and make sure magistrate court was following the guidelines, filing charges and getting the correct sentence," he said.

In January, Malcolm was sentenced to three years of probation. She violated that probation in May and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.

One month into her jail sentence, a motion was filed to release Malcolm from jail early or temporarily so she should visit another child of hers in the hospital. Her son was hit by a car in June and was in the ICU at the time the motion was filed.

The motion was granted, and she was released for 10 days in June 25. Less than one week later, the alleged child abuse happened.

Neighbors told WSAZ Malcolm has been very aggressive in their community and they fought to get her behind bars on the probation violation, so hearing what happened when she was released is frustrating.

Neighbors said, while it is sad her child was in the hospital, she should not have been released from jail.

Malcolm is charged with felony child abuse resulting in injury. She also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

The Kanawha County circuit clerk's office told WSAZ they have a hold in Malcolm's cases, so she should not be released from jail in the near future.