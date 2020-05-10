Woman visits mom at the window of Ky. nursing home

Brenda Shannon got to visit her mom at a Kentucky nursing home in person for the first time in exactly two months. The only thing that separated the two was a window.

"We went up to the window and mom put her hand up to the window and I put mine up to hers and we just had a moment," said Shannon.

Her mom is 90 years old and Shannon usually takes her to church and out to eat on Mother's Day. Things were a little different this year because of the pandemic but that did not stop Shannon from having a special moment with her mom.

"It was emotional it was but it was also great," said Shannon."You want to hug her and kiss her cause we are just a huggy bunch of people."

Not getting to hug her mom was hard but Shannon said during a time when she cannot visit four times a week, she will take anything.

"Just getting to see her and talk to her in person I miss that my mom is 90 years old she turned 90 in December and I just feel like we're on borrowed time right now," said Shannon.

The guidelines allowed two people up at the window and they could talk to resident through a phone said Shannon. She said her mom had on a mask during their conversation and visitors were not allowed to open the window at any point.

"Taking her flowers and candy and cards so she was thanking us for that," said Shannon.

Shannon did get to bring Mother's Day gifts early and the nursing home held onto them for 24 hours.

The window visits will continue until the quarantine orders are lifted.

She said she as long as they let her, Shannon will visit.

"I probably went three or four times before and I'll probably go three or four more if they let me," said Shannon.