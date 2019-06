The Charleston Police Department says they are actively looking for 48-year-old Dianna Renaye Walker, of Charleston.

Walker is wanted on three counts of 1st degree arson. Police say she is accused of setting three residences on fire in the 1500 block of Red Oak street on June 4th. No one was hurt in the fires.

Anyone who knows Dianna Walker whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.