Woman with loaded handgun stopped at Yeager Airport

A Beckley, West Virginia woman with a loaded handgun was stopped at the Yeager Airport checkpoint and cited by police.

The Transportation Security Administration, Lisa Farbstein, say the woman was stopped by TSA officers at Yeager Airport on Saturday, April 27th when they detected the .380 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets in her carry-on bag.

Officials say she did not have a ticket to fly, and had a gate pass from the airline to escort a passenger to the gate. Yeager Airport Police were notified by TSA officials. Police then detained the woman for questioning, prior to citing her on weapons charges.

TSA explains even if you have a gate pass, you must pass through the security checkpoint and follow the same protocols as if you had a ticket to get on a plane.

According to officials, this is the second gun stopped by TSA at the checkpoint this year. Both in the month of April.