Women with "bad blood" go to plaza to fight, ends with both stabbed

An early morning stabbing between two women ended with both of them being treated at the hospital.

According to Kanawha County Deputies, two women had bad blood between them, so they decided to go to the Cross Lanes Shopping Plaza and fight Friday morning.

Officials say the two women ended up stabbing one another. One woman was stabbed in the shoulder, the other was stabbed in the leg.

Friends of both women took them to Thomas Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Deputies say their injuries are minor. Deputies will talk with prosecutors to see what charges the women will face.