Wooster, Ohio police search for teens caught on camera beating homeless men with baseball bats

Police are looking for a group of juveniles who are suspected of brutally attacking two homeless men.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. on July 24 to the Wayne County Justice Center for reports of an assault.

Police located a 33-year-old Jesse Duncan, who had blood leaking from his forehead and a wound on his knee. Duncan told police that he was assaulted by several teenagers with bats and rocks near Trinity Church.

A second victim, identified as a 39-year-old veteran, was located in the same area suffering from wounds to his hands and an injury to the back of his head.

Both men, who are homeless, told investigators that they were sleeping on the staircase at Trinity Church when three juveniles began throwing rocks at them. The teens then took turns hitting the homeless men with baseball bats, according to the police report.

“I woke up to it, and got hit in the head with a rock,” Duncan said.

All three suspects were described as white males between the ages of 14 and 15 years old.

Pastor Kevan Franklin says he’s gotten to know the two men since they started sleeping on the steps months ago.

“If I’d pushed them off, I felt they’d be in a less safe place,” Franklin said.

Last week, he says someone threw a rock through the church’s glass door.

The camera shows the men were sleeping on the stoop at the time, but weren’t hurt that day.

Duncan is physically handicapped. For that reason, he says he doesn’t have any idea why the kids would go after helpless victims like him and his friends.

“I don’t know ma’am," Duncan said. "I don’t know, but I suggest they knock it off.”

Duncan was treated at the scene. The 39-year-old man was taken to a Wooster-area hospital. Pastor Franklin says he was more seriously hurt. He is in stable condition now, however.

Wooster police have increased patrols in that area over the past year, according to the department.