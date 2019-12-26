Work being done to fix water troubles at Mt. Olive Correctional Center

Work is currently being done to fix water troubles at Mt. Olive Correctional Center in Fayette County.

Officials say the local Public Service District had a water pump issue on Monday. That issue has been repaired. Following the repair of the pump, it was determined an additional leak between that pumping station and a storage pressure tank has caused water troubles.

Officials are working to locate and fix the leak.

In the meantime, Mt. Olive Correctional Center has bottled water and tanker trucks providing water for the kitchen and sanitation crews. Portable toilets have been brought in, and arrangements are being made to provide portable showers as well.