Work underway on Logan High football stadium project

The first steps in a facelift at the Logan High School football field are underway.

Crews began to demolish the bleachers due to safety concerns about their condition.

The press box is being saved for re-use on the new stadium since it’s only six years old. Crews also began to demo the locker rooms.

In October, engineers recommended that the upper 10 rows be barricaded to prevent use in the interest of public safety. For more on that story: CLICK HERE.

Based on the engineer's estimate, the cost of renovating again would "likely exceed" the cost of building a new stadium entirely.

