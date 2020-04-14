Workforce West Virginia answers FAQs'

Since March 1, Workforce West Virginia has received more than 124,000 claims. It is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People without jobs because of COVID-19 are encouraged to visit www.workforcewv.org.

On a typical month, the state's unemployment agency sees anywhere between 3,000 to 5,000 cases.

During the last few weeks, the state has brought on members of the West Virginia National Guard and members of the WVU phone bank to help absorb the unprecedented number of cases.

Tuesday, the West Virginia National Guard said new technology is also helping to open up phone lines and process claims faster.

While the state works to handle the caseload, it is an unsettling time for people who suddenly find themselves without jobs and money in their bank accounts.

Tuesday afternoon, we sat down with Scott Adkins, the acting-commissioner of Workforce West Virginia, to answer some of your most frequently asked questions.

Anyone who needs to file a claim can call 1-800-252-JOBS.