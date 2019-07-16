Working through dangerous temperatures

Tuesday's heat index reached dangerous levels, but officials said it's going to be getting even worse later this week. The high temperatures are not enough to stop workers across Charleston.

A water bottle sits next to a construction site in Charleston during one of the hottest summer days of the year.

"You've got to stay hydrated the entire time if you are up there too long, and if it gets too hot you can actually pass out," construction worker James Harbaugh said. He spends even the hottest days on roofs that you could fry an egg on.

"You'll get a little bit of black they you will get a little dizzy then you will end up stumbling," Harbaugh said. "If you don't get hydrated enough you need to come back down and take a break."

Drinking water is the best way to ensure you are getting hydrated, Kanawha County Emergency Management director CW Sigman said. Drinks such as soda, coffee and beer actually dehydrate your body.

"You're going to need to take frequent rest breaks and stay out of the heat for a bit and drink plenty of fluids," Sigman said. "It's nice to see when they have coolers on their truck and they've got water provided to them to stay safe."

Charleston has not opened cooling shelters at this time. The Mayor's Office said it will continue to monitor the weather as the temperatures and heat index increases later in the week.

"If we lose power for some reason, there is a storm, there is an accident, whatever, and people lose electricity to their homes," Sigman said. "They might not have air conditioning and they might need a place to go, just in case."