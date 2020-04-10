Wounded Warrior Project donating $10 million to members in need during pandemic

Right about now, the Wounded Warrior Project would be gearing up for its annual Soldier Ride where injured veterans cycle through communities to raise awareness about their challenges, and CEO Mike Linnington would be preparing to meet President Trump at the White House.

CEO Mike Linnington says the coronavirus has exacerbated an already difficult situation for his members — many of whom are isolated, lost their income, and can’t bond with fellow wounded warriors right now. (Source: Gray DC)

But the event is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, it’s the least of their worries.

“It’s become obvious to us that many of our injured veterans are in severe financial distress," said Linnington.

Linnington says the coronavirus has exacerbated an already difficult situation for his members — many of whom are isolated, lost their income, and can’t bond with fellow wounded warriors.

So, some good news.

“We decided to commit $10 million initially to 10,000 of our ill and wounded service members and/or their family members to help their immediate needs with food, shelter, clothing, utilities," explained Linnington.

The organization is reaching out to 170,000 eligible members. They’ll assess their needs and start sending out the money to the recipients almost immediately.

When asked if the organization had ever donated this much money to its members, Linnington responded, “No. This is new ground for us…based on our experience over the past couple of weeks hearing story after story after story.”

Linnington says the next phase is seeking donations from businesses and people so they can continue these grants to their members.

For more information on Wounded Warrior Project, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.