Wrestlers hit the mat at Wayne County Fair

It was a night of intense action at the Wayne County Fair.

Action Packed Wrestling champ TJ Phillips riles up the crowd before the first match Wednesday night at Camden Park.

Between rides on the Big Dipper and the Log Flume, fair-goers had the chance to take in wrestling matches.

Action Packed Wrestling was the main attraction at Camden Park Wednesday night.

"Bad guy" wrestler TJ Phillips from Fairmont kicked off the event by antagonizing the crowd before the opening match.

There'll be live music at the fair Thursday evening. General admission is $5.

All-day ride bracelets are an additional $10, and parking is free.

The fair runs through Saturday.

