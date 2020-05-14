YMCA announces plans to cease operations at Montgomery location

YMCA of Kanawha Valley has announced plans to discontinue operations at its Montgomery location by June 30, all due to financial issues caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

The agency made that announcement Wednesday night, saying in a release that "operating the facility became financially unviable."

"The closure will not affect the YMCA's continued commitment to Upper Kanawha Valley and the greater Charleston area," said Tony Mariani, interim co-CEO, in the release. "The YMCA continues to explore programming opportunities that fulfill the YMCA's mission both now and in the future."

YMCA of Kanawha Valley said it remains committed to recreational activities in the Montgomery area and beyond.

