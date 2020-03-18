YMCA facilities urged to close due to coronavirus concerns

YMCA facilities are being urged to close by the CDC and YMCA National in order to keep their staff and members safe from the coronavirus.

This is according to Doug Korstanje, Huntington YMCA CEO.

Each YMCA facility will determine if they will close or not and when.

The Huntington YMCA will close Wednesday at 10 p.m. and will not reopen until further notice. However, they will be providing home workouts on Youtube.

The Board of Directors of the YMCA will monitor the situation week by week to determine when it will reopen.

Children's daycare will remain open, but they will not be accepting new clients. The children enrolled in their Fuel program will still be able to participate