Yeager Airport nighttime construction postponed due to noise

Nighttime construction at Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia, has been delayed due to noise complaints.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Fri 3:58 PM, Nov 01, 2019

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Yeager Airport has ended its nighttime construction to repair a slip near the runway due to noise complaints from surrounding neighbors.

The construction will continue but only during daytime hours and in between scheduled commercial flights.

"We want to be a good neighbor," said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller in a news release. "We listened to the community, and are moving our construction plan in a new direction."

The runway will be closed during scheduled daytime hours.

 