Yeager Airport nighttime construction postponed due to noise

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Yeager Airport has ended its nighttime construction to repair a slip near the runway due to noise complaints from surrounding neighbors.
The construction will continue but only during daytime hours and in between scheduled commercial flights.
"We want to be a good neighbor," said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller in a news release. "We listened to the community, and are moving our construction plan in a new direction."
The runway will be closed during scheduled daytime hours.