Yeager Airport increasing security after U.S. military airstrike

Following an airstrike on Iraq from the United States military, Yeager Airport has announced it will be increasing its security.

An airport news release states that Charleston and Yeager Airport have no threats against them at at this time.

“We want everyone to know we are taking this extremely serious,” said Yeager Airport Police Chief Eric Johnson.

Units from Yeager Police, the Charleston Police Department, and the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department will be making scheduled rounds at the airport.

“We don’t want to worry anyone when they see more officers than normal at the airport. Again, we just want to be on top of things, and keep our public safe,” Johnson said.

The release says that the airport will more strictly enforce their rule against parking curbside in the drop off lane. Vehicles left unattended in the drop off lane will be towed.