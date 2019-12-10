Yeager Airport installing new life saving kits

Yeager Airport is installing 47 new life saving first-aid kits, according to a press release Tuesday morning.

The "Stop the Bleed" kits contain tourniquets and other first aid supplies to assist in the event of an emergency.

“Our top priority is the safety of everyone who walks through the airport's doors,” stressed Yeager Airport Director, Nick Keller. “We hope these kits aren’t needed, but we want to be prepared.”

The kits will be installed in various locations throughout the airport as well as every Yeager Airport vehicle.

“We’re going to have multiple kits in each vehicle,” said Yeager Airport Police Chief Eric Johnson. “Each kit has enough supplies to help multiple people.”

The kits will be revealed on December 11th by the Kanawha County Commission.