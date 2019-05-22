Yeager Airport officials celebrate runway project completion

Work to repair the ends of the runway area at Yeager Airport is complete after a hillside collapse four years ago onto Keystone Drive.

Officials held a Geofoam block signing for the last piece of Geofoam for the EMAS system. It is replacing the blocks that were lost during the collapse.

EMAS is a system set that helps stop an aircraft if it overshoots the main runway.

The new surface cost nearly $25 million, with some of the funds coming from the state. Terry Sayre, director of Yeager Airport, says it’s an added safety bonus for everyone who uses the airport.

“It will get us runway safety area on the 5N (runway) that really means something,” Sayre said. “Having the EMAS blocks there really counts. So, it's, it's a big plus to safety here at the airport."

