Yeager Airport to begin offering flights to Chicago

A new flight will soon be offered out of Yeager Airport.

Starting September 4 this year, American Airlines will be offering a flight to Chicago O'Hare International Airport from Yeager Airport. It will be a daily flight.

"This will help keep airfare out of CRW competitive," said Airport Director, Terry Sayre. "And it will provide additional options for our passengers to connect to new destinations."

American Airlines also offers flights from Charleston to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Philadelphia International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

"Everyone at CRW is working tirelessly to improve our flight offerings, our facility and the general passenger experience," said Sayre. "We would not be where we are today without the support of our Governor, our Congressional Delegation and the Kanawha County Commission."

American Airlines and American Eagle offer an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries.