Yeager Airport to offer direct flight to Orlando

Yeager Airport will soon offer year-round, nonstop flights to Orlando International Airport.

The flights will be offered by Spirit Airlines on Monday, Wednesday and Friday of each week, starting February 14, 2020.

According to airport officials, Yeager has not offered a nonstop flight to Orlando since 2012.

"This is an exciting opportunity for not only the airport but our passengers as well," said Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller.

A spokesperson for the airport says they are still working with Spirit Airlines to determine when travelers will be able to start booking the flights.

