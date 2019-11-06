Yoga with first responders

Ashley Skeen and Lieutenant Phil Watkins were in Studio 3 to talk about a yoga program Ashley does with first responders in our area.

Ashley says this is all part of a larger program called Compass that provides wellness for first responder, and yoga is one compennant of that.

The program is meant to help officers with all areas of fitness.

Lieutenant Watkins says the police department is developing a comprehensive fitness center on the 5th floor of their building to help with physical, mental, financial, and nutritional fitness.

