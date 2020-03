One person is being taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Ashland Sunday.

Boyd County dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of 31st Street.

Dispatchers could not confirm the age of the patient, just that they were in the "young age range."

It's unclear the extent of the patient's injuries.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.