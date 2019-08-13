WATCH | Young students pray for a safe school year

The new school year started with a new tradition for one family.

The Seasor family opened up their backyard for a pool party they called the "first annual pool, pizza, and prayer."

The family says this new tradition was planned to celebrate the end of summer and pray for the students and teachers at Ponderosa Elementary School in Boyd County, Kentucky.

During the event, children of all ages, along with their parents circled around the pool. The group prayed for a safe new year and that each child would be a good leader.

One child even said his own prayer and asked for a fun school year. He finished it with a quick and excited "Amen" then jumped into the pool.

The group says the event was such a success it will be an annual tradition.