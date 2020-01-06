Your CBD Store on Studio 3

CBD is a non-psychoactive compound that is naturally-produced in hemp plants. It is very similar to endocannabinoids, compounds produced by your body.

Your CBD Store products in Studio 3.

CBD interacts with receptors in your Endocannabinoid System (ECS), your largest receptor system in the body, helping to promote homeostasis.

The Ashland store is at 2116 13th Street, it’s directly next to Little Caesars near the intersection with 13th St. and Blackburn Avenue.

The phone number for that store is 606-393-3339. You can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/yourcbdstoreashlandky.

The Barboursville store is at 3677 Route 60 in a plaza called the East Gate Shopping center. The store is past Outback and just before Steak ‘n Shake.

The phone number there is 304-948-7727. You can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/yourcbdstorebarboursvillewv.