Zip lining can return in time for Memorial Day weekend, guidelines released

Zip lining can resume in West Virginia on Thursday, May 21.
Updated: Fri 12:01 AM, May 15, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Zip lining can resume as a part of West Virginia’s Comeback plan, on Thursday May 21, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

The guidelines were released Thursday. You can read them here.

Among them are the following:

  • Group size is limited to six guests. “Groups may not include patrons who do not arrive or reside together.”

  • On the platforms: the number of patrols must be reduced “as safe and practical to do so. Groups may not be combined on platforms or on the courses.”

  • Equipment will be cleaned at the beginning of each shift and on a regular schedule throughout the day.

 