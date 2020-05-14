Zip lining can return in time for Memorial Day weekend, guidelines released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Zip lining can resume as a part of West Virginia’s Comeback plan, on Thursday May 21, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
The guidelines were released Thursday. You can read them here.
Among them are the following:
- Group size is limited to six guests. “Groups may not include patrons who do not arrive or reside together.”
- On the platforms: the number of patrols must be reduced “as safe and practical to do so. Groups may not be combined on platforms or on the courses.”
- Equipment will be cleaned at the beginning of each shift and on a regular schedule throughout the day.