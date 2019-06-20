Scioto commissioners recommend placing CPS director on leave after baby's death

The Board of Scioto County Commissioners is urging the Scioto County Children's Services Board to place its director on administrative leave following the death of a baby who was previously in CPS custody.

Six-month-old Dylan Groves was found dead last week in Otway near the home of his parents: Daniel Groves, 41, and Jessica Groves, 39. The baby's body was in a well about 30 feet (9 meters) deep, according to deputies.

Investigators say Dylan was born addicted to drugs and spent the first months of his life under the care of Scioto County Children's Services. The couple regained custody of him after complying with CPS requirements.

Commissioners sent a letter Tuesday to a chairperson of the Scioto County Children's Services Board that reads in part, "Considering the recent events surrounding the death of Dylan Groves, a child placed in CPS custody, and based upon what has been widely reported by the public, Scioto County Commissioners request and urge that the Scioto County Children's Services Board move to place Director Dr. Lorra Fuller on administrative leave until an independent third-party investigation of CPS procedures, policies and actions used and/or facilitated by Scioto County Children's Services can be conducted by the Scioto County Children's Services Board."

Dylan's body was found Wednesday, June 12, but deputies believe the child has been dead since the end of March.

Investigators say Daniel stopped showing up to court appearances, home visits, and doctor appointments for Dylan. That's when CPS and the sheriff's office started looking for the child.

According to a preliminary autopsy, Dylan suffered skull fractures on both sides of his skull, a fractured left arm (broken radius, humerus and ulna), a left leg fracture, two broken left ribs, soft tissue hemorrhaging in his right chest wall and a laceration to his left arm.

The parents are facing charges in connection with the baby's death. A Scioto County grand jury indicted the Groves on charges of aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, endangering children, tampering with evidence, interference with custody, gross abuse of a corpse, and four counts of felonious assault. If they are found guilty on all counts, the pair could face life in prison.

Both Daniel and Jessica pleaded not guilty to all charges Monday.

Andrea Bowling, who was Dylan's foster mom before the Groves regained custody, tells WSAZ she believes the system failed him horribly. Scioto County CPS declined a comment last week, saying they are not able to comment until the investigation is over.

The commissioners' letter continues, "It is recommended this investigation include information obtained in regards to actions taken on behalf of any agent acting on behalf of Scioto County Children's Services before the child was placed with his father, during the time leading up to the point the child was reported missing, and leading up to and beyond the discovery of the death of the child. The investigation should also include any persons with knowledge of the events leading up to the death of the child and possibly beyond. The employment by the CSB of a person who has handled such delicate inquiries is highly recommended. We feel strongly that without such an investigation being handled by a third party, that the trust and confidence of the public at large and that of the Scioto County Board of Commissioners cannot be restored. We ask that you answer this request within 5 business days of receipt of this letter."

