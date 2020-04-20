Family leaves snacks for postal worker

Krista Garnes and her son Josiah decided to leave snacks for their mailmen in their mailbox. They left a bottle of water, a carrot cake roll and an orange.

Last week, the mailman responded with a heartfelt letter thanking the "customer" for their kind gesture.

The letter read, "Thank you so much for the snacks and encouragement," said Chris the postal worker. "These are sad and dark times we live in. But it's people like you who shine a wonderful light in this world. You are hope of humanity. You are what the world needs"

Krista says her husband was one of the driving forces behind the good deed. As he is also an essential worker.

"I am a truck driver ... I'm out and I'm back but I'm gone for 14 hours," said John Garnes, Krista's husband. "So I understand that the mailman, he is not able to just go run Into McDonald's just like I am not able to run into McDonald's."

After getting the appreciation letter from the mailman, Krista posed it on Facebook. Postal office workers thanked her. They told her postal workers can often be forgotten during tough times.

"Unlike UPS or FedEx or Amazon, they are bringing the bills -- not necessarily what people are wanting," Garnes said.

Garnes hope his wife can inspire other to be kind to essential workers, as they push through the pandemic.

"I think people get inspiration from different places and if Krista can inspire somebody, hey that's one more person that's doing something positive for the world," Garnes said.

