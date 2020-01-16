Heads of major companies to sit on Lewis College of Business panel

Marshall University is bringing in key players in the business industry to sit on a CEO panel next month.

The Lewis College of Business & Brad D. Smith Schools of Business is hosting the inaugural CEO panel of the Dean's Distinguished Speaker Series.

The Executive Chairman of Intuit, Brad D. Smith, will moderator the afternoon discussion at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in downtown Huntington on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.

John Donahoe, the president and CEO of Nike, Shantanu Narayen, the chairman, president and CEO of Adobe and Daniel Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal are expected to attend.

