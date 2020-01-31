Fire damages home in Flatwoods

Fire heavily damaged a home Friday morning in Flatwoods.

Around 6:30 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Beth Ann Drive.

Flatwoods Fire Department battled the flames with the help of crews from the Russell Fire Department and Westwood Fire Department.

“About 6:30 this morning we came out and saw a bunch of fire trucks and saw flames shooting out of the back of the house,” said Gregory Fisher, who's a neighbor.

While it will take a few days to determine the cause of the fire, Flatwoods Fire Chief Brent Dean, “This is speculative right now; the investigation is still open."

Unfortunately, it looks like they had extension cords plugged into space heaters,” Dean said. “And possibly set the backside of the house on fire. They also did have a kerosene heater in there.”

Neighbors believe to have heard what they thought was an explosion.

“I was told by neighbors that there was an explosion. And that's very possible but when we were there we did not encounter any explosion or anything," Dean said.

No one inside the home was injured; one firefighter suffered minor injuries.

“I had one firefighter that rolled his ankle and was treated at Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Nothing broke; he will be sore for a few days,” Dean said.

Neighbors commend the efforts of the first responders.

“It is important to state that those firemen knocked this fire out quickly,” neighbor Hank Bond said. “You could tell that these men had worked together because it was all under control.”

