Man accused of making threatening comments at work arrested

A man accused of walking into his place of employment with a gun and making threatening comments is in jail Wednesday.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a report from the owner of Superior Hardwoods regarding an employee bringing a loaded firearm on the store's property.

When deputies arrived, they identified Austin Dean Williams, 24 of McArthur as having a gun.

Deputies found the firearm in a box in Williams' car with the magazine and ammo also inside the box.

Witnesses told deputies that Williams brought the gun inside the building in a box and showed it to other employees. They also told deputies that while showing the gun off Williams made statements about killing a certain employee at the store and that employee's wife.

Williams was arrested and taken to the South Eastern Regional Jail.

Williams has been charged with aggravated menacing and improper handling of a firearm.

Williams is being held on a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and the WSAZ app for the latest information.

