Man wanted after causing police chase

A man is wanted after police say he lead officers on a pursuit.

It happened late Monday night in Prestonsburg.

According to Prestonsburg Police, an officer noticed a blue Ford minivan with no visible registration and a loud exhaust. He attempted to perform a traffic stop because it had multiple complaints for illegal activity. When he activated his emergency equipment, the van took off.

The vehicle went down KY 1428 in Prestonsburg through Allen and into Arkansas Creek, which lead leading Prestonsburg Police Officers, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Kentucky State Troopers on a low speed chase.

Police say the van went up a driveway in the 800 block of Arkansas Creek Road and the driver ran off on foot and into the hills. Officers and a Floyd County Deputy Sheriff and his K9 tried to find the driver but couldn't due to aggressive dogs and rough terrain.

Officers say the vehicle was operated by Christopher Hayden of Martin. This comes after an investigation. Police say Hayden was previously arrested after he was burglarizing a business. Now police say Hayden is wanted for failing to appear before the court after his release on bond.

Hayden is also wanted for third degree burglary.

If you have any information on where he might be, you're asked to call 606-886-1010. You can remain anonymous.