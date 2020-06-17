Advertisement

Man wanted after causing police chase

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:54 AM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man is wanted after police say he lead officers on a pursuit.

It happened late Monday night in Prestonsburg.

According to Prestonsburg Police, an officer noticed a blue Ford minivan with no visible registration and a loud exhaust. He attempted to perform a traffic stop because it had multiple complaints for illegal activity. When he activated his emergency equipment, the van took off.

The vehicle went down KY 1428 in Prestonsburg through Allen and into Arkansas Creek, which lead leading Prestonsburg Police Officers, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Kentucky State Troopers on a low speed chase.

Police say the van went up a driveway in the 800 block of Arkansas Creek Road and the driver ran off on foot and into the hills. Officers and a Floyd County Deputy Sheriff and his K9 tried to find the driver but couldn't due to aggressive dogs and rough terrain.

Officers say the vehicle was operated by Christopher Hayden of Martin. This comes after an investigation. Police say Hayden was previously arrested after he was burglarizing a business. Now police say Hayden is wanted for failing to appear before the court after his release on bond.

Hayden is also wanted for third degree burglary.

If you have any information on where he might be, you're asked to call 606-886-1010. You can remain anonymous.

Latest News

Homepage

Show Your Mask Documentary

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Photographer Malcom Wilson takes photographs of Eastern Kentuckians wearing face masks.

News

Outdoor school facilities can reopen in Kanawha County

Updated: 1 hours ago
The facilities were closed earlier this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

News

Beshear signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth in Kentucky

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
Beshear added he will have to ask the state legislature to recognize Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

News

More COVID-19 cases reported in W.Va.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Bentley
A total of 2,418 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in West Virginia.

News

Programs aim to prevent COVID-related evictions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Housing assistance programs run by the Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority have adapted to assist hundreds of people who lost their jobs during this difficult time.

Latest News

WSAZ Investigates

WSAZ INVESTIGATES | Man protests Suddenlink

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Souto
After our initial story about issues surrounding Suddenlink aired several weeks ago, we’ve heard from dozens of viewers, each sharing their experience with the company.

News

Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis

Updated: 3 hours ago
By ERIC TUCKER and BARBARA ORTUTAY Associated Press | Posted: Thu 4:32 PM, Jun 18, 2020 | Updated: Thu 4:34 PM, Jun 18, 2020

News

Summer program helps businesses in Gallia County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services is offering a program to allow small businesses some extra help this summer.

News

Body found inside of motel room identified

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Deputies say the body found inside of a room at the Budget Host Inn in Malden has been identified as Royce Edwin Daugherty Jr., 59, of Sissonville, West Virginia.

News

Additional flight coming to Yeager Airport

Updated: 3 hours ago
Yeager Airport adds additional flight.

News

COVID-19 case in Logan County linked to popular vacation spot

Updated: 3 hours ago
Myrtle Beach travel is linked to another COVID-19 case.