National teachers union president to return to West Virginia

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), will return Wednesday to West Virginia to address the state Board of Education about issues being considered by lawmakers.

Her remarks will attempt to urge the State House of Representatives to reconsider SB 451, the Student Success Act, which prohibits public school teachers from striking and expand charter school and education savings accounts (ESAs). Click here to see that story.

Weingarten will also highlight "the pitfalls of the education funding plan and the extensive work the union has done to improve public schools in McDowell County."

The last time Weingarten visited West Virginia was in February 2018, when a group of teachers staged a walkout at Riverside High School. Click here for that story.

