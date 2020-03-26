Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in West Virginia

Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

That brings the statewide total to 76.

The new cases were identified in Berkeley, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Monongalia, Raleigh, Upshur and Wood counties.

The DHHR says that as of March 26, 1,855 residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, with 76 positive and 1,779 negative -- with 43 tests pending at the state lab.